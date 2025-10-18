Here Are The 5 Biggest Differences Between Rich Americans And Poor Americans - Which Side Do You Fall On?

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

It's easy to think that once you crack six figures, you're financially in the clear. But that assumption doesn't always hold up.

One-third of Americans earning over $200,000 a year say they're still living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to a 2024 report by PYMNTS Intelligence [1]. Some members of this group are sometimes referred to as a HENRY, or“high earner, not rich yet.”



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

Must Read

Turns out wealth isn't just about how much you earn, it's also about how you think, what you do with it and how effectively you avoid lifestyle creep.

Here are the top five ways wealthy people approach life, career and finances differently from the rest of us.

Subtle about their wealth

Contrary to popular belief, most multimillionaires are not cruising around in neon orange Lamborghinis or reaching for cigars stashed away in Gucci bags. Instead, many wealthy Americans try to hide their wealth rather than flaunt it.

This“stealth wealth” or“quiet luxury” trend was highlighted in the 2024 National Millionaires Survey by Ramsey Solutions, which found that the top three car brands preferred by the wealthy were Toyota, Honda and Ford [2].

Simply put: Wealthy Americans stay wealthy by resisting the urge to flaunt it or spend it unnecessarily. For instance, they make sure they're getting the best value for their money with monthly expenses, like car insurance.

Shopping around for different rates used to take hours of research, but now free services like OfficialCarInsurance can help find the lowest rates on your behalf.

OfficialCarInsurance lets you instantly sort through policies from car insurance providers in your area, including trusted names like Progressive, GEICO and Allstate. With rates as low as $29 per month, you can find coverage that suits your needs and potentially save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To get started, fill in some basic information and OfficialCarInsurance will provide a list of the top insurers in your area within minutes. Keep in mind that you can usually switch your insurance policy at almost any time, not just at the end of the policy period. Just watch out for any early cancellation fees.

Read more: How much cash do you plan to keep on hand after you retire? Here are 3 of the biggest reasons you'll need a substantial stash of savings in retirement

Delayed gratification

Another major psychological difference between the rich and the poor is their ability to delay gratification.

In 2016, the National Bureau of Economic Research [3] surveyed Americans over the age of 70 to see what bonus they would need to delay getting $100 by one year instead of right now. Would they need $10 or $30 to hold on until the cash came in? Those requiring less compensation were said to be better at delaying gratification, which turned out to match their actual wealth levels and financial well-being.

In short, the ability to resist instant gratification is a key sign of future financial success.

It can also be a valuable skill when it comes to investing in assets with long-term wealth potential. For example, gold is known for being a safe-haven asset as it tends to be less volatile than stocks in the long term. The yellow precious metal has also been on a bull run for much of 2025, striking highs of $3,500 per ounce in late August, according to GoldPrice [4].

Opening a gold IRA with the help of Goldco allows you to invest in gold and other precious metals in physical forms while also providing the significant tax advantages of an IRA.

With a minimum purchase of $10,000, Goldco offers free shipping and access to a library of retirement resources. Plus, the company will match up to 10% of qualified purchases in free silver.

If you're curious whether this is the right investment to diversify your portfolio, you can download your free gold and silver information guide today.

Spend money to make money

Aside from gold, there are plenty of other ways to invest your money to make more money. A 2024 Gallup poll [6] found that 31% of upper-income Americans believe stocks are the best investment. Only 7% said a savings account was a good investment.

In contrast, 20% of lower-income Americans chose savings accounts as the best investment, while just 14% preferred stocks.

To put this in perspective, the average APY on a standard savings account was just 0.39% in August, according to the FDIC [7].

This difference in strategy highlights a key mindset shift. Many lower-income households avoid risk and prefer safety, while wealthier households are more familiar with the potential rewards of riskier assets.

Alternative assets like art can be riskier than stocks, but they can also come with greater returns.

Over the last 10 years, art prices rose by 91%, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report [8]. In comparison, the S&P 500 delivered 9.8% annualized returns, over the same period. This can make investing in fine art ideal, depending on how long you're willing to hold the asset.

Unfortunately, for many investors, there was no way to invest in art unless you wanted to spend millions buying an entire painting - not to mention sourcing it, negotiating and managing storage. Or at least, that was the case until Masterworks launched.

Masterworks gives you the ability to invest in shares of contemporary art, including paintings by well-known artists like Banksy, Picasso and Basquiat.

As an investor using Masterworks, you can select the fine art you want to invest in - with every piece of artwork thoroughly vetted by their team of industry experts. Less than 3% of all artwork passes the vetting process - making each investable asset a potentially prime candidate for future appreciation.

While every piece of artwork sold performs differently, out of 23 exits Masterworks has delivered representative annualized returns like 17.6%, 17.8% and 21.5% among assets held longer than a year.

See important Regulation A disclosures at Masterworks/cd

Leverage debt skillfully

Debt isn't inherently good or bad - it's all about how it's used.

Lower-income households are more likely to rely on expensive forms of debt to cover daily spending. About 18% of households earning between $25,000 and $49,999 used buy-now-pay-later programs in 2023, compared to just 10% for those earning more than $100,000, according to the Federal Reserve [8].

Wealthier Americans tend to use debt for productive investments, such as real estate. These assets have the potential to grow in value, while consumer goods like cars or electronics lose value over time.

Rethinking how you use debt could be a game-changer on your path to building wealth. But you don't necessarily need to take on a mortgage to tap into the real estate market.

FNRP allows accredited individual investors with a minimum investment of $50,000 to access institutional-quality commercial real estate investments - without the legwork of finding deals themselves.

FNRP has relationships with the nation's largest essential-needs brands, such as Kroger, Walmart and Whole Foods. And since these retailers provide necessities, they tend to still perform well during times of economic volatility and can act as a hedge against inflation. This could make FNRP a good option for those looking to get into real estate for wealth generation, but who aren't sure about committing to a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

You can engage with experts, explore available deals and easily make an allocation, all in FNRP's personalized portal.

Another way to take advantage of the real estate market is through Homeshares, which provides accredited investors access to the $34.9 trillion U.S. home equity market.

Historically, this has been the exclusive playground of institutional investors. But now, with a minimum investment of $25,000, investors can gain direct exposure to hundreds of owner-occupied homes in top U.S. cities through Homeshares' U.S. Home Equity Fund - without the headaches of buying, owning or managing property.

Homeshares offers risk-adjusted target returns ranging from 14% to 17%, and can be an effective, hands-off way to invest in owner-occupied residential properties across regional markets.

Investing wisely in real estate and other assets is important, but it's only part of the equation for securing your future - especially if, like HENRYs, you're putting your all into long-term growth.

To truly accelerate your net worth, you need expert guidance across all areas of your wealth - and that's where the trusted team of financial planners at Range can come in.

For individuals earning at least $250,000, or households making over $200,000, Range offers a smart, streamlined way to manage your full financial life - especially your real estate investments.

One powerful tool they offer is cost segregation analysis - a strategy that reclassifies components of your property to accelerate depreciation and boost early tax deductions. This shortens depreciation timelines - from the standard 27.5–39 years down to just 5–15 years - allowing you to claim significantly larger tax deductions sooner and keep more money in your pocket.

But Range delivers proactive advice across your entire financial life - not just real estate or taxes

From stock options and tax strategies to real estate and big-picture planning, Range integrates it all under one roof. With a transparent, flat annual fee - no hidden costs or percentage-of-assets surprises - you get AI-powered insights and comprehensive guidance designed to scale with your wealth.



Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

At Moneywise, we consider it our responsibility to produce accurate and trustworthy content people can rely on to inform their financial decisions. We rely on vetted sources such as government data, financial records and expert interviews and highlight credible third-party reporting when appropriate.

We are committed to transparency and accountability, correcting errors openly and adhering to the best practices of the journalism industry. For more details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

[1]. PYMNTS.“Paycheck-to-Paycheck Economy Moves to Higher-Income Brackets”

[2]. Ramsey Solutions.“The National Study of Millionaires”

[3]. National Bureau of Economic Research.“Time Discounting and Economic Decision-making Among the Elderly”

[4]. GoldPrice.“Gold Price Performance USD”

[5]. KITCO.“Live Charts/ Silver”

[6]. Gallup.“Stocks Up, Gold Down in Americans' Best Investment Ratings”

[7]. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.“National Rates and Rate Caps – August 2025”

[8]. Knight Frank.“The Wealth Report 2023”

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.