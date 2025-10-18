403
HOPE Qatar Students Visit Indonesian Embassy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Students of HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities, representing the centre's senior, open schooling, primary, and junior sections, recently held a special educational visit to the Indonesian embassy in Doha.
Indonesian ambassador Ridwan Hassan welcomed the students and special educators and led them on a guided tour of the embassy premises.
The students were introduced to the daily operations and the key functions of various departments and learned how the embassy provides consular services, facilitates cultural and trade relations, and assists local citizens and citizens living abroad.
Hassan spoke about his longstanding association with HOPE Qatar.
“HOPE Qatar has made a remarkable difference not just in the lives of its students, but also in the lives of their families,” the envoy said.“The love, patience, and professionalism of the staff reflect the true spirit of inclusion.”
Hassan also commended HOPE Qatar's role in promoting empowerment and equality through education, emphasising that“every child, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to learn, to grow, and to be part of society with dignity”.
“We are deeply honoured to have visited the Indonesian embassy, and even more grateful for the long and meaningful association we share with ambassador Ridwan Hassan and his family,” said HOPE Qatar founder and chief mentor Dr Rajeev Thomas.
The students presented handmade souvenirs to the ambassador as a gesture of appreciation for his kindness and support.
In turn, Hassan presented the students with gifts and interacted with them individually, expressing admiration for their confidence, creativity, and positivity.
HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities offers quality education and holistic support to children and young adults with disabilities.
The centre's programmes are designed to nurture independence, confidence, and community participation among its learners
