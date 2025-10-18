403
Anteo Spa Leadership Strengthens Ties With Al Mana Enterprises In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Mana Enterprises has hosted senior leadership from Anteo SpA, Italy, reaffirming the strong and enduring partnership between the two companies. Since 2014, Al Mana Enterprises has served as the exclusive distributor of Anteo Tail Lifts in Qatar, delivering premium lifting solutions that play a vital role in the nation's growing logistics and transport sector.
The official visit was marked by the presence of Matteo Cevolani, CEO of Anteo SpA, and Paolo Leccese, export sales manager. The delegation engaged in a series of high-level meetings with Al Mana Enterprises' senior management to review the partnership's progress, identify new areas of collaboration, and align on strategic priorities for Qatar's evolving market landscape.
Qatar has seen rapid expansion in logistics, infrastructure, and cold chain solutions, fueled by large-scale development projects, the growth of modern retail, and rising demand for last-mile delivery. In this context, Anteo Tail Lifts have gained strong recognition for their European engineering, reliability, and safety standards, making them the preferred choice for fleets across various applications, including refrigerated transport, distribution, and logistics.
Speaking during the visit, Cevolani reiterated Anteo's commitment to the region:“Qatar represents a highly dynamic market with enormous potential in logistics and commercial transport. Our partnership with Al Mana Enterprises has been central to establishing Anteo's presence here over the past decade. By working closely together, we have been able to deliver advanced lifting solutions tailored to customer needs, and we remain committed to supporting Qatar's development journey in the years ahead.”
Representing Al Mana Enterprises, Amr Dajani, Corporate Development Officer, said:“Anteo has been a trusted partner for over 10 years. Their confidence in the Qatari market mirrors our shared vision of bringing world-class transport solutions to our customers. With Anteo's innovation and Al Mana's strong local presence, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and deliver superior service and support across the country.”
The discussions also focused on the importance of after-sales service, training, and spare parts support, which remain critical in ensuring maximum uptime and reliability for customers. Both companies agreed on strengthening technical training programs for local teams and introducing the latest Anteo product innovations to Qatar in the near future.
The visit highlights Anteo's recognition of Qatar as a hub for logistics growth in the Gulf, and reinforces the partnership's shared mission to deliver solutions that combine innovation, durability, and sustainability. By building on a decade of collaboration, Anteo and Al Mana Enterprises are poised to further contribute to the nation's logistics efficiency and transport reliability
