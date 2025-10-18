Jordan-UK ICT Forum Concludes With Focus On Digital Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Jordanian Embassy in London and supported by the JordanSource programme, concluded the Jordan-UK ICT Forum 2025.The forum was launched last week in the UK under Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's patronage.The two-day event brought together over 140 leaders in technology and entrepreneurship from Jordan and the UK to explore cooperation in digital transformation, gaming, artificial intelligence and digital services.It highlighted Jordan's emerging role in the fast-growing electronic gaming sector and its vibrant tech ecosystem, characterised by young talent and modern infrastructure.British participants emphasised the UK's expertise and investment in these sectors, viewing collaboration as a strategic growth opportunity. Jordanian officials expressed pride in the Crown Prince's support for digital innovation and the country's efforts to position itself as a regional hub for technology and creative industries.Minister Sami Smeirat underscored ongoing initiatives like JordanSource and the National Council for Future Technology to foster strategic partnerships and advance digital skills.During the forum, he engaged with global tech companies to discuss investment, knowledge transfer and supporting Jordan's digital development.The forum aligns with Jordan's broader goal to strengthen its position as a regional leader in technology and entrepreneurship, expanding international partnerships and boosting the digital economy.