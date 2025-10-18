403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Defeats Bahrain In Asian Padel Championship In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's men Padel team achieved a victory on Saturday, over Bahraini team with a score of (2-1) in the first Asian Padel Championship currently held in Doha.
This was the opening match for the Kuwaiti team in the tournament, which began Friday and continues until October 24.
The championship is being held in two stages. The first stage runs from October 17 to 19, featuring 17 national teams ranked between 5th and 21st in the Asia and Oceania regions, divided into four groups.
On Friday, Kuwait women's team lost to Indonesia (3-0) in their first appearance.
Kuwait's men's team will play its second match in the tournament Sunday against Indonesia, while the women's team will face Bahrain. (end)
sss
This was the opening match for the Kuwaiti team in the tournament, which began Friday and continues until October 24.
The championship is being held in two stages. The first stage runs from October 17 to 19, featuring 17 national teams ranked between 5th and 21st in the Asia and Oceania regions, divided into four groups.
On Friday, Kuwait women's team lost to Indonesia (3-0) in their first appearance.
Kuwait's men's team will play its second match in the tournament Sunday against Indonesia, while the women's team will face Bahrain. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment