Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Defeats Bahrain In Asian Padel Championship In Doha

2025-10-18 07:03:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's men Padel team achieved a victory on Saturday, over Bahraini team with a score of (2-1) in the first Asian Padel Championship currently held in Doha.
This was the opening match for the Kuwaiti team in the tournament, which began Friday and continues until October 24.
The championship is being held in two stages. The first stage runs from October 17 to 19, featuring 17 national teams ranked between 5th and 21st in the Asia and Oceania regions, divided into four groups.
On Friday, Kuwait women's team lost to Indonesia (3-0) in their first appearance.
Kuwait's men's team will play its second match in the tournament Sunday against Indonesia, while the women's team will face Bahrain. (end)
MENAFN18102025000071011013ID1110215331

