403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Acting Finance Minister Visits Desert Storm, Desert Shield Memorial In Washington
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem visited the under-construction Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial in Washington on Saturday.
During the visit, Minister Al-Mukhaizeem received a briefing on the memorial's latest developments and construction stages.
The minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted to complete this distinctive memorial, which is scheduled to open in 2026 and is located next to the late US President Abraham Lincoln Memorial.
He emphasized that this landmark carries significant historical symbolism, embodying the depth of the relationship between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America.
The memorial commemorates the heroism and sacrifices of the international coalition in the 1991 Kuwait liberation war.
Minister Al-Mukhaizeem was accompanied during the visit by Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah.
The minister visited the memorial on the sidelines of his participation in the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Governors' annual meetings in Washington. (end)
amm
During the visit, Minister Al-Mukhaizeem received a briefing on the memorial's latest developments and construction stages.
The minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted to complete this distinctive memorial, which is scheduled to open in 2026 and is located next to the late US President Abraham Lincoln Memorial.
He emphasized that this landmark carries significant historical symbolism, embodying the depth of the relationship between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America.
The memorial commemorates the heroism and sacrifices of the international coalition in the 1991 Kuwait liberation war.
Minister Al-Mukhaizeem was accompanied during the visit by Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah.
The minister visited the memorial on the sidelines of his participation in the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Governors' annual meetings in Washington. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment