Godolphin Triumph: Sheikh Mohammed's Team Wins 17Th Champion Owner Title

More than three decades after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, founded Godolphin with the dream of competing and winning on the world's biggest stages, that vision remains as powerful as ever.

On British Champions Day 2025 at Ascot, the team in royal blue was once again crowned Champion Owner in the United Kingdom, claiming the title for a remarkable 17th time. It was a fitting finale to another glittering season in the country where Sheikh Mohammed's lifelong passion for racing first began in the late 1960s, during his student years in Cambridge, England.

The final standings confirmed yet another emphatic victory for Godolphin, whose runners amassed a remarkable £6,631,291 in prize money from 107 wins and 348 total runs.

In second place came Juddmonte who secured total earnings of £2,745,487 while Wathnan Racing finished close behind in third with £2,674,775 in prize money from 225 runners.

Godolphin's year was defined by extraordinary success both at home and abroad. The stable made a blistering start to the Classic season at Newmarket, sweeping both the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas with Ruling Court and Desert Flower.

The summer highlights kept coming. At Royal Ascot, Ombudsman lit up the Prince of Wales's Stakes, while the indomitable Trawlerman dominated the Gold Cup, confirming his place among the great stayers. Arabian Story added another memorable chapter with a hugely popular win, marking a milestone 40th Royal Ascot victory for Saeed bin Suroor, one of Godolphin's longest-serving and most successful trainers.

Milestones and new legends

The Newmarket July Festival brought yet another landmark. Cinderella's Dream delivered Godolphin's 450th global Group 1 victory in the Falmouth Stakes, then at York's Ebor Festival, Ombudsman reaffirmed his status as the world's premier middle-distance horse with a commanding victory in the Juddmonte International, while Trawlerman continued his dominance of the staying division by landing the Lonsdale Cup.

As the season drew to a close, the focus shifted to the next generation. Wise Approach burst onto the scene with a blistering win in the Middle Park Stakes, while Distant Storm, Words Of Truth, and Beckford's Folly added further Group-race laurels. Behind them, a crop of promising maiden and novice winners hinted that the Godolphin story is far from finished.

Reflecting on the season, Hugh Anderson, Managing Director of Godolphin (UK and Dubai), paid tribute to the teamwork that underpins the operation's success.

Pride in global success

“Everyone at Godolphin is incredibly proud to receive the UK Champion Owner trophy once again,” Anderson said.“From our Classics at Newmarket to the global achievements in America, this season has reflected the depth and consistency of talent across our stables.”

“Royal Ascot remains the crown jewel of British racing, and it was thrilling to see Ombudsman and Trawlerman deliver such exceptional performances on that stage. To witness Rebel's Romance win again at the meeting was especially emotional, a testament to his longevity and class.”

“Our trainers and staff have done an outstanding job all year, and our sincere thanks go to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, whose vision, passion, and leadership continue to inspire everything we do.”