Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finance Minister, QCB Governor Participate In Joint Reception For Qatari Banks In Washington

2025-10-18 03:41:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani participated in the joint reception for Qatari banks held in Washington.

The event took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, running from October 13 to 18 in Washington DC.

The reception gathered CEOs and senior executives from leading banks and financial institutions, serving as a platform for multilateral economic dialogue among top banking officials and decision-makers.

