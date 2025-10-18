Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICRC Cutting Around 240 Jobs At Its Geneva Headquarters

ICRC Cutting Around 240 Jobs At Its Geneva Headquarters


2025-10-18 03:28:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is cutting around 240 jobs at its headquarters in Geneva. Last July, it had announced a 17% cut in its budget, reducing it to CHF1.8 billion ($2.27 billion) in 2026. This content was published on October 18, 2025 - 11:22 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Le CICR va couper environ 240 postes au siège à Genève Original Read more: Le CICR va couper environ 240 postes au siège à Ge

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday afternoon, a source close to the matter told news agency Keystone-SDA that between 200-300 people would be affected, including 95 voluntary redundancies. A few hours later, the newspaper Tribune de Genève reported 240 redundancies.

This figure was confirmed by several spokespersons for the organisation.“Around 240 people have been affected”, one of them told Keystone-SDA. The budget still has to be approved by the Assembly, the supreme body, in November, which is why the figure could still be revised. Notices for the first redundancies were issued this week.

The cuts are also expected to be significant in various countries where the ICRC operates. The source close to the matter said that they could affect several thousand jobs.“As far as the field is concerned, we cannot confirm anything at this stage,” said spokesperson Christian Cardon.

Delegations affected

According to multiple sources, the calculation is complicated by the fact that dozens of different laws must be taken into account, depending on the country. Last July, the organisation spoke of a 23% reduction in the budget for its headquarters and regional centres, compared with 17% for operations.

The ICRC wants to maintain its operational footprint for its main interventions in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudan. It claims to use 93.5% of the funds it receives in the field.

More More International Geneva ICRC president: humanitarian law is violated 'every day around the world'

This content was published on Oct 23, 2024 The Geneva Conventions celebrate their 75th anniversary against a backdrop of multiple armed conflicts.

Read more: ICRC president: humanitarian law is violated 'every day around the w

MENAFN18102025000210011054ID1110215089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search