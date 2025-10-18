ICRC Cutting Around 240 Jobs At Its Geneva Headquarters

On Friday afternoon, a source close to the matter told news agency Keystone-SDA that between 200-300 people would be affected, including 95 voluntary redundancies. A few hours later, the newspaper Tribune de Genève reported 240 redundancies.

This figure was confirmed by several spokespersons for the organisation.“Around 240 people have been affected”, one of them told Keystone-SDA. The budget still has to be approved by the Assembly, the supreme body, in November, which is why the figure could still be revised. Notices for the first redundancies were issued this week.

The cuts are also expected to be significant in various countries where the ICRC operates. The source close to the matter said that they could affect several thousand jobs.“As far as the field is concerned, we cannot confirm anything at this stage,” said spokesperson Christian Cardon.

According to multiple sources, the calculation is complicated by the fact that dozens of different laws must be taken into account, depending on the country. Last July, the organisation spoke of a 23% reduction in the budget for its headquarters and regional centres, compared with 17% for operations.

The ICRC wants to maintain its operational footprint for its main interventions in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudan. It claims to use 93.5% of the funds it receives in the field.

