Switzerland Should Develop Own Drones System, Says Armaments Official
“The idea is for companies to develop drones in Switzerland that can also be exported,” said Rothacher in an interview published on Saturday in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. He is convinced that Switzerland, with its world-renowned universities and innovative industry, can make a name for itself in this field.
But, he added, the pre-requisite must be a relaxation of the restrictive Swiss law on the export of war materiel, without which no company would take the risk.'No effective defence system against drones'
Rothacher said that NATO countries are now avoiding Swiss arms purchases, for fear of not being able to pass them on in an emergency or not being able to restock.“This costs our armaments industry orders and companies are leaving,” he said.More More International Geneva Warfare rewired: drones and civilian risk
This content was published on Jul 4, 2025 Drone warfare is rapidly reshaping modern conflict, raising urgent questions about accountability and compliance with international humanitarian law.Read more: Warfare rewired: drones and civilian
