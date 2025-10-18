Metalor To Invest CHF40 Million In Western Switzerland

For Metalor, producing some of the ingots for the American market in the United States itself will not be a problem, CEO Nicolas Carrera told news site Arcinfo.

“We have a site in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where we have invested in production automation, but also in the development of a PGM (platinum, palladium) line,” he said, explaining these projects were launched before the US imposed 39% tariffs on Swiss goods.

This content was published on Sep 23, 2025 Swiss watchmakers still struggle to know where their gold comes from.