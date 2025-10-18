Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Metalor To Invest CHF40 Million In Western Switzerland

Metalor To Invest CHF40 Million In Western Switzerland


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Although Metalor aims to produce more gold in the United States, the company will not abandon its production site in Marin, canton Neuchâtel. According to its CEO, the company will invest between CHF40-50 million ($50-63 million) there over ten years. This content was published on October 18, 2025 - 13:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
For Metalor, producing some of the ingots for the American market in the United States itself will not be a problem, CEO Nicolas Carrera told news site Arcinfo.

“We have a site in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where we have invested in production automation, but also in the development of a PGM (platinum, palladium) line,” he said, explaining these projects were launched before the US imposed 39% tariffs on Swiss goods.

More More Trade policy Gold traceability, the weak link in Swiss watchmaking

This content was published on Sep 23, 2025 Swiss watchmakers still struggle to know where their gold comes from.

Read more: Gold traceability, the weak link in Swiss watchm

