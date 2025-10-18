Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Radical-Liberals Back Switzerland-EU Accords

2025-10-18 03:28:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Radical-Liberal Party is in principle in favour of the new package of agreements negotiated by the European Union and Switzerland. Party delegates in Bern voted 330-104 to support the packages. Nine delegates abstained from voting. This content was published on October 18, 2025 - 14:06 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
Before the vote, supporters and opponents of the deal had crossed swords in a debate lasting a good two hours. The continuation of the bilateral approach is not an option, but a strategic necessity, said Simon Michel, a parliamentarian and entrepreneur from Solothurn.

The Radical-Liberals had drawn up a catalogue of demands for negotiations with the EU in 2022, said Neuchâtel parliamentarian and parliamentary group leader Damien Cottier. The demands had been met, he said.

Opponents, however, warned against the treaty package. Acceptance would perhaps initially stabilise relations with the EU, said Zurich politician Filippo Leutenegger. However, this would be followed by the growth of bureaucracy, he argued; parliament and the rights of the people would also be weakened.

