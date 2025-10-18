Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers Afghanistan Withdraw From Series
In a tragic escalation near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, three domestic Afghan cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were killed along with five others in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province. The players had just returned from a friendly cricket match in Sharana when the attack occurred. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has condemned the incident as a 'cowardly attack' and announced withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 Series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment