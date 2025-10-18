Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers Afghanistan Withdraw From Series


2025-10-18 03:12:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a tragic escalation near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, three domestic Afghan cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were killed along with five others in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province. The players had just returned from a friendly cricket match in Sharana when the attack occurred. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has condemned the incident as a 'cowardly attack' and announced withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 Series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

