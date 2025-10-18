Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, Flights Suspended

Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, Flights Suspended


2025-10-18 03:10:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Smoke billows as fire breaks out at the cargo complex of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. PTI photo

Dhaka- A massive fire broke out on Saturday at the cargo complex of the international airport in Bangladesh's capital, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations as thick black smoke engulfed the area.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said the blaze broke out in the afternoon at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, prompting the deployment of over two dozen firefighting units, with additional teams rushing to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received the information at 2:30 pm and immediately dispatched our units to join the ones deployed at the airport,” Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Zasim said.

Thirty-six firefighting units are engaged in the operation, he said.

CAAB officials said the Air Force's fire units also joined the rescue campaign.

MENAFN18102025000215011059ID1110215047

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search