Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, Flights Suspended
Dhaka- A massive fire broke out on Saturday at the cargo complex of the international airport in Bangladesh's capital, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations as thick black smoke engulfed the area.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said the blaze broke out in the afternoon at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, prompting the deployment of over two dozen firefighting units, with additional teams rushing to the scene.ADVERTISEMENT
“We received the information at 2:30 pm and immediately dispatched our units to join the ones deployed at the airport,” Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Zasim said.
Thirty-six firefighting units are engaged in the operation, he said.
CAAB officials said the Air Force's fire units also joined the rescue campaign.
