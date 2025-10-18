J & K LG In Russia To Repatriate National Treasure Of India

LG Sinha paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Mahatma Buddha

Srinagar: In a solemn ceremony in the Russian town of Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with members of an Indian delegation, paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Mahatma Buddha. The relics, recognised as a National Treasure of India, had been brought from India and enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, the main Buddhist monastery in Kalmykia.

The event was marked by traditional rituals and prayers attended by monks, devotees, and officials, reflecting the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between India and the Buddhist community in Russia. The Republic of Kalmykia, located in the Volga region of European Russia, is the only region in Europe where Buddhism is the predominant religion.

LG Sinha, who has arrived to bring the relics back to India, expressed heartfelt reverence during the ceremony, saying,“I pray to Lord Buddha to bless us all and strengthen the spiritual bond between our peoples.” He further added,“The sacred relics' enshrinement in Elista represents not only a moment of devotion but also a reaffirmation of India's enduring commitment to sharing the universal message of peace, compassion, and harmony taught by Lord Buddha.”

The relics were originally brought to Kalmykia by a high-level Indian delegation led by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with senior Indian monks, to allow the local population to pay their respects.

LG Sinha Discusses Cultural Ties with Kalmykia Head

During his visit, LG Sinha also met Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia, and discussed various issues related to cultural and spiritual cooperation between India and Kalmykia.

Expressing gratitude for facilitating the grand visit of the holy relics, Sinha emphasised the long-standing India-Russia relations, stating,“The holy relics visit to this land is also testimony of the decades-long relations that India and Russia have shared. India and Russia will complete 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, and we in India look forward to marking this important milestone by organising a range of bilateral events and activities.”