Germany Sends Soldiers To Israel To Monitor Ceasefire Compliance
According to the ministry, two officers and one brigadier general will travel to Israel next week to perform their duties“in uniform but unarmed.” The German contingent will operate in southern Israel at the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which is still under construction.
The center will host around 200 military personnel in total. Its mission includes monitoring adherence to the ceasefire and coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment