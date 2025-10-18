Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Sends Soldiers To Israel To Monitor Ceasefire Compliance

2025-10-18 03:08:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Germany will deploy three members of the Bundeswehr to Israel to help monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Azernews reports, citing local media and the German Defense Ministry's press service.

According to the ministry, two officers and one brigadier general will travel to Israel next week to perform their duties“in uniform but unarmed.” The German contingent will operate in southern Israel at the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which is still under construction.

The center will host around 200 military personnel in total. Its mission includes monitoring adherence to the ceasefire and coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

