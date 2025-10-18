Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Order To Execute Civilian In Kupiansk
"Radio intercept. Kupiansk. The recording captures a Russian soldier ordering the execution of an unarmed civilian – without trial, without cause, without a trace of humanity. Simply because he can," the Ukrainian Ground Forces said in a statement.
They said that such actions are not isolated incidents but part of Russia's deliberate strategy of terror.
"They do not come to 'liberate' – they come to kill, torture, and intimidate. Their war is not against the army; it's against civilians," the statement added.Read also: Counter-sabotage operations ongoing in Kupiansk – General Staff
The Ground Forces stressed that such orders constitute not only violations of the Geneva Conventions but clear war crimes.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier identified a Russian soldier who ordered the execution of three Kupiansk residents on October 2, 2025.
