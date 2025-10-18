Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Order To Execute Civilian In Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the audio recording was published on the Corps' official Facebook page.

"Radio intercept. Kupiansk. The recording captures a Russian soldier ordering the execution of an unarmed civilian – without trial, without cause, without a trace of humanity. Simply because he can," the Ukrainian Ground Forces said in a statement.

They said that such actions are not isolated incidents but part of Russia's deliberate strategy of terror.

"They do not come to 'liberate' – they come to kill, torture, and intimidate. Their war is not against the army; it's against civilians," the statement added.

The Ground Forces stressed that such orders constitute not only violations of the Geneva Conventions but clear war crimes.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier identified a Russian soldier who ordered the execution of three Kupiansk residents on October 2, 2025.

