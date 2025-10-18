Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Order To Execute Civilian In Kupiansk

Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Order To Execute Civilian In Kupiansk


2025-10-18 03:08:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the audio recording was published on the Corps' official Facebook page.

"Radio intercept. Kupiansk. The recording captures a Russian soldier ordering the execution of an unarmed civilian – without trial, without cause, without a trace of humanity. Simply because he can," the Ukrainian Ground Forces said in a statement.

They said that such actions are not isolated incidents but part of Russia's deliberate strategy of terror.

"They do not come to 'liberate' – they come to kill, torture, and intimidate. Their war is not against the army; it's against civilians," the statement added.

Read also: Counter-sabotage operations ongoing in Kupiansk – General Staff

The Ground Forces stressed that such orders constitute not only violations of the Geneva Conventions but clear war crimes.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier identified a Russian soldier who ordered the execution of three Kupiansk residents on October 2, 2025.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110215004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search