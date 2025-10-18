Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijan On Day Of Restoration Of Independence

Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijan On Day Of Restoration Of Independence


2025-10-18 03:08:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, the President of Türkiye wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence.

On this significant day, I cordially greet my esteemed brother President Ilham Aliyev and all the people of Azerbaijan," the publication says.

MENAFN18102025000187011040ID1110214999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search