Princess Basma Patronizes 61St International Diplomatic Charity Bazaar In Support Of Mabarrat Um Al-Hussein

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, 18 October (Petra) - Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal on Saturday patronized the 61st annual International Diplomatic Charity Bazaar organized by the Mabarrat Um Al-Hussein, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the institution's humanitarian mission.The event, held at the King Hussein Youth City, brought together 46 diplomatic missions accredited to the Royal Hashemite Court, underscoring the bazaar's dual role as a humanitarian initiative and a platform for cross-cultural engagement. The gathering offers diplomats and the public alike a rare opportunity to explore global traditions, crafts, and cuisines under one roof.In her opening remarks, HRH Princess Basma underscored the enduring significance of the orphanage, which has provided shelter and comprehensive care to vulnerable children since its establishment in 1958. "Mabarrat Um Al-Hussein has long served as a sanctuary for orphans facing difficult social and economic circumstances," she said. "Its mission is to ensure every child has the opportunity to develop their potential in a safe, supportive environment that combines academic learning, extracurricular activities, and vocational training."The Princess also praised the bazaar as a vital annual source of support for the orphanage, highlighting its role in promoting social solidarity and humanitarian values. She acknowledged the contributions of participating diplomatic missions and national institutions, as well as sponsors whose support has been essential to the event's success.Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic community, H.E. Omar Vielma Osuna, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Jordan, emphasized the global resonance of the orphanage's mission. He described the bazaar as an exemplar of cultural diplomacy, fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and international cooperation in a spirit of goodwill. "Events like this allow nations to unite around a shared humanitarian goal while celebrating cultural diversity and promoting peaceful coexistence," Ambassador Osuna said, praising Princess Basma for her unwavering support of the orphanage.During the event, HRH Princess Basma toured the bazaar alongside ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, viewing displays of artisanal crafts, regional delicacies, and cultural exhibits reflecting global heritage. Folkloric performances from participating nations further highlighted the richness of international traditions.The bazaar attracted significant public interest, with attendees embracing the opportunity to engage with diverse cultures while contributing to the humanitarian objectives of Um Al-Hussein. The event reaffirmed Jordan's role as a hub for humanitarian engagement and cultural diplomacy in the region.