403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police: No Recent Robberies In Amman, Alleged Incident Found To Be False
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, 18 October (Petra) - Police say there have been no recent robbery cases in the capital, dismissing reports that a man was robbed at gunpoint.
The Public Security Directorate said a man filed a complaint on 14 October claiming he had been robbed by two individuals in Amman's Al-Juwaida district, and that JD 2,200 belonging to his employer had been taken.
After a thorough investigation, authorities concluded the report was fabricated. Police say the complainant invented the story in an attempt to steal the company funds.
The case has been referred to the public prosecutor, who ordered the man's detention on charges of filing a false report and embezzlement. Officials emphasized that the public can have confidence in the safety of Amman's streets, noting no similar incidents have been reported in recent days.
Amman, 18 October (Petra) - Police say there have been no recent robbery cases in the capital, dismissing reports that a man was robbed at gunpoint.
The Public Security Directorate said a man filed a complaint on 14 October claiming he had been robbed by two individuals in Amman's Al-Juwaida district, and that JD 2,200 belonging to his employer had been taken.
After a thorough investigation, authorities concluded the report was fabricated. Police say the complainant invented the story in an attempt to steal the company funds.
The case has been referred to the public prosecutor, who ordered the man's detention on charges of filing a false report and embezzlement. Officials emphasized that the public can have confidence in the safety of Amman's streets, noting no similar incidents have been reported in recent days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment