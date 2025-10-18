Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police: No Recent Robberies In Amman, Alleged Incident Found To Be False


2025-10-18 03:06:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, 18 October (Petra) - Police say there have been no recent robbery cases in the capital, dismissing reports that a man was robbed at gunpoint.
The Public Security Directorate said a man filed a complaint on 14 October claiming he had been robbed by two individuals in Amman's Al-Juwaida district, and that JD 2,200 belonging to his employer had been taken.
After a thorough investigation, authorities concluded the report was fabricated. Police say the complainant invented the story in an attempt to steal the company funds.
The case has been referred to the public prosecutor, who ordered the man's detention on charges of filing a false report and embezzlement. Officials emphasized that the public can have confidence in the safety of Amman's streets, noting no similar incidents have been reported in recent days.

