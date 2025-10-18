Charleston Native Sets Record As Youngest Local Country Artist To Surpass 10,000 Total Plays

MENAFN - GetNews)



Charleston native Brian McCrudden, becomes the first Charleston-based country artist to surpass 10,000 streams at 18, blending country storytelling with a pop edge. His independent success highlights a new wave of Southern artists resonating with fans nationwide.

Blending traditional country storytelling with a modern, pop-influenced sound, McCrudden's music captures the spirit of a new generation of Southern artists. His heartfelt lyrics and honest approach to songwriting have resonated with listeners nationwide, proving that authentic emotion still drives success in today's digital music landscape.

With no major label backing, McCrudden's success as WILLSTFU was achieved entirely through independent efforts-organic fan engagement, consistent social media presence, and the power of relatable songs. His work has already drawn comparisons to the new wave of crossover country artists redefining the genre for a younger audience.

“Every play is a listener telling me my story mattered to them,” McCrudden said.“That's all I've ever wanted-to write about real moments and have people feel them too.”

WILLSTFU is currently preparing for new releases and live performances across the Southeast, aiming to continue his rapid rise from local talent to a nationally recognized artist. With his blend of country roots and pop edge, Brian McCrudden stands out as one of Charleston's most promising young voices.