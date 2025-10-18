403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rpt To Fix Headline
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) POL-EGYPT-MALAYSIA
Egyptian president affirms necessity to carve out political path for Palestinian cause
CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Saturday affirmed necessity to capitalize on the latest developments concerning Gaza to launch a serious political path that leads to establishing an independent Palestinian state.
The presidential spokesperson said in a press statement that the president made the remarks in a telephone contact with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibhrahim.
The two sides examined outcome of Sharm El-Sheikh summit and Egypt's intensive efforts to execute the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.
President Al-Sisis during the call re-affirmed readiness to host an international conference for reconstructing Gaza and expressed readiness to coordinate with Malaysia in this respect. (end)
aff
Egyptian president affirms necessity to carve out political path for Palestinian cause
CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Saturday affirmed necessity to capitalize on the latest developments concerning Gaza to launch a serious political path that leads to establishing an independent Palestinian state.
The presidential spokesperson said in a press statement that the president made the remarks in a telephone contact with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibhrahim.
The two sides examined outcome of Sharm El-Sheikh summit and Egypt's intensive efforts to execute the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.
President Al-Sisis during the call re-affirmed readiness to host an international conference for reconstructing Gaza and expressed readiness to coordinate with Malaysia in this respect. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment