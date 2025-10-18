Rpt To Fix Headline

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egyptian president affirms necessity to carve out political path for Palestinian cause

CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Saturday affirmed necessity to capitalize on the latest developments concerning Gaza to launch a serious political path that leads to establishing an independent Palestinian state.
The presidential spokesperson said in a press statement that the president made the remarks in a telephone contact with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibhrahim.
The two sides examined outcome of Sharm El-Sheikh summit and Egypt's intensive efforts to execute the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.
President Al-Sisis during the call re-affirmed readiness to host an international conference for reconstructing Gaza and expressed readiness to coordinate with Malaysia in this respect. (end)
