403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Al-Meshaan Visits Um Alhaiman Water Plant
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public works Nora Al-Meshaan on Saturday inspected Um Alhaiman water treatment plant.
The ministry said in a statement that Al-Meshaan was briefed about operating plans and technical challenges that had been overcome. She stressed the necessity to adhere to time schedules and ensure Work quality, to BE compatible with standard environmental and technical criteria.
She lauded the personnel and workers' efforts, stressing that the station is one of the strategic and vital projects in the country. (end)
msa
The ministry said in a statement that Al-Meshaan was briefed about operating plans and technical challenges that had been overcome. She stressed the necessity to adhere to time schedules and ensure Work quality, to BE compatible with standard environmental and technical criteria.
She lauded the personnel and workers' efforts, stressing that the station is one of the strategic and vital projects in the country. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment