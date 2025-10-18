Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Al-Meshaan Visits Um Alhaiman Water Plant


2025-10-18 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public works Nora Al-Meshaan on Saturday inspected Um Alhaiman water treatment plant.
The ministry said in a statement that Al-Meshaan was briefed about operating plans and technical challenges that had been overcome. She stressed the necessity to adhere to time schedules and ensure Work quality, to BE compatible with standard environmental and technical criteria.
She lauded the personnel and workers' efforts, stressing that the station is one of the strategic and vital projects in the country. (end)
