Acting Finance Minister Heads Kuwait Delegation To IMF And World Bank Annual Meetings

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, led the country's delegation to the plenary session of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

Discussions focused on global economic outlooks, financial stability, and sustainable growth, with emphasis on collective action to address global challenges such as climate change and debt sustainability.

Participants explored strategies to reduce poverty, enhance capacities, and create jobs to achieve shared prosperity, with representation from 191 countries.

Also attending from Kuwait were Central Bank Governor Basel Al-Haroon and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Waleed Al-Bahar.

The meetings were chaired by Cape Verde's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Olavo Avelino Garcia Correia, who called for greater attention to African and select Middle Eastern and Central Asian nations experiencing rapid population growth and youth-driven labor market pressures.

The Annual Meetings ran from October 13 to 18 and gathered finance ministers, central bank governors, and senior public and private sector officials from around the world. (end) amm