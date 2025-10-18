403
Up To 29 Palestinians Fall As Martyrs In Escalated Israeli Occupation Aggression
RAMALLAH, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Up to 29 Palestinians embraced martyrdom in ramped up Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the health authorities in the strip reported.
Twenty others were wounded in these attacks, they said in a statement, adding that corpses of 23 of the martyrs were collected, two had succumbed to their injuries and four lost their lives in direct gunfire.
They explained that a number of the new batch of martyrs remained scattered on the roads and some covered with rubble, with medics finding difficulty reaching them.
With the new batch of martyrs, the toll of the aggression on Gaza since early October 2023 climbed to 68,116 martyrs, plus 170,200 injury cases.
The authorities added that since the cease-fire went into effect on October 11, 2025, number of the martyrs has been accounted at 27 in addition to 143 wounded Gazans.
They added that 15 dead bodies were handed over by the occupation authorities to Gaza, bringing the total number of corpses sent in by Tel Aviv since enforcing the truce to 135.
Earlier today, it was reported that 11 members of a Palestinian family, including women and children, were killed as the Israeli occupying forces targeted a vehicle carrying displaced civilians in eastern Gaza, according to Gaza health authorities.
Seven children and two women were among the victims who were in a vehicle transporting displaced Palestinians, when it was targeted by Israeli occupying forces in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, they said in a press release.
The Palestinian Movement of Hamas condemned in a press release the Israeli occupation's attack as an "obvious breach of the ceasefire agreement".
Israeli occupying forces have killed at least 28 Palestinians and limited aid flow into the Gaza in spite of the recently announced ceasefire deal.
Hamas has reiterated commitment to the ceasefire, including returning the remains of Israeli occupation captives still under Gaza's rubble. (end)
