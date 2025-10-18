403
Zain League: Al-Fahaheel Beats Al-Naser 2-1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Al-Fahaheel Club defeated Al-Naser club Saturday by two goals to one in the fifth round of the Zain Premier Football League.
Al-Fahaheel secured an important victory over Al-Nasr and collected three points that helped the team climb up the league standings.
With this result, Al-Fahaheel raised its tally to six points to occupy seventh place, while Al-Nasr remained without points at the bottom of the standings. (end)
