Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zain League: Al-Fahaheel Beats Al-Naser 2-1


2025-10-18 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Al-Fahaheel Club defeated Al-Naser club Saturday by two goals to one in the fifth round of the Zain Premier Football League.
Al-Fahaheel secured an important victory over Al-Nasr and collected three points that helped the team climb up the league standings.
With this result, Al-Fahaheel raised its tally to six points to occupy seventh place, while Al-Nasr remained without points at the bottom of the standings. (end)
