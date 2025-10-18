Robert Kiyosaki Says This 1 Asset Will Surge 400% In A Year - Warns Prices Are 'About To Explode,' Urges Investors Not To Miss Out. Do You Own Any?

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

If you had just $100 to put to work in today's market, where would it go?

For“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki, the choice is obvious.

“If I had $100 what would I invest in? I would buy more silver coins,” he declared in a recent post on X. (1)

Silver has already attracted heavy investor interest, climbing nearly 45% over the past 12 months. But Kiyosaki believes that rally is just the beginning, predicting another 400% surge ahead.

“In September 2025 silver is about to explode. I predict your $100 in silver will be $500 in a year,” he said, adding that the metal“has been manipulated for years.”



That charge taps into a long-standing concern among precious metals investors. Over the past decade, major financial institutions such as JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have faced investigations and fines for practices like“spoofing” in the precious metals market, where traders place and cancel large orders to distort prices. (2)

Critics also highlight the outsized role of“paper silver” - futures contracts and ETFs - compared with limited physical supply of the metal, arguing this imbalance keeps prices artificially suppressed.

Kiyosaki's bottom line?“I am buying more tomorrow. Please do not miss silver's explosion.”

Kiyosaki doubles down

Kiyosaki's bullish stance on silver is hardly new - he's been championing precious metals for decades.

In October 2023, he posted on X:“Gold will soon break through $2,100 and then take off. You will wish you had bought gold below $2,000. Next stop, gold $3,700... Silver from $23 to $68 an ounce.” (3)

His call on gold has already played out. Prices surged in 2024 and continued climbing through 2025, recently surpassing his $3,700 target. In May, Kiyosaki doubled down, forecasting:“Gold will go to $25,000.” (4)

Silver has also been on the move, recently topping $47 an ounce - edging closer to his earlier projection.

Kiyosaki's faith in precious metals stems from his distrust of paper money, especially in an inflationary environment. Earlier this year, he warned of“hyperinflation” in the U.S. that could leave“millions, young and old” financially devastated. (4)

Gold and silver, by contrast, have long been viewed as safe-haven assets. Unlike fiat currencies, they can't be printed at will by central banks and their value isn't tied to any single country or economy. That scarcity, combined with their history as a store of value, is why investors often flock to the metals during periods of inflation, economic turmoil or geopolitical instability - pushing prices higher.

How Kiyosaki earns 'steady cash flow'

Kiyosaki's playbook goes beyond precious metals.

In a post on X earlier this year, he laid out steps individuals could take to brace for a recession - and pointed to the power of one income-generating asset. (5)

“I have always recommended people become entrepreneurs, at least a side hustle and not need job security. Then invest in income producing real estate, in a crash, which provides steady cash flow,” he said.

Real estate has long been a favored asset for income-focused investors. While stock markets can swing wildly on headlines, high-quality properties often continue to generate stable rental income.

It can also be a powerful hedge against inflation. When inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labor and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that adjusts with inflation.

Perhaps that's why Kiyosaki once revealed he owns 15,000 houses - strictly for investment purposes.

