Herpafend Addresses Herpes Outbreak Prevention As Natural Remedies Market Reaches $1.23 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before using dietary supplements. The statements regarding Herpafend have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

In This Release, You'll Discover:



Peer-reviewed clinical research supporting key ingredients in the Herpafend formula

Published studies on L-Lysine, Elderberry, and Zinc for immune function and viral support

The science behind the "Immune Defense Protocol" for managing latent viruses

Market data on the growing demand for natural herpes management solutions

Independent consumer satisfaction data and the 60-day satisfaction guarantee

GMP manufacturing standards and quality control protocols Safety research and contraindications for key ingredients

TLDR: Herpafend

The Global Health Challenge of Herpes Simplex Virus

The herpes simplex virus (HSV) represents a significant global health issue, affecting billions of people worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 3.7 billion people under age 50 (67%) have HSV-1 infection globally, while an estimated 491 million people aged 15-49 (13%) worldwide have HSV-2 infection [1]. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that during 2015–2016, the prevalence of HSV-1 was 47.8%, and the prevalence of HSV-2 was 11.9% among those aged 14–49 [2].

This high prevalence fuels a substantial market for management solutions. The global herpes treatment market was valued at approximately $1.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand as awareness and the demand for effective management strategies increase [3]. While antiviral medications are a common approach, a growing segment of the population is seeking complementary, natural solutions to support their body's long-term immune resilience.

Beyond the physical symptoms, which can include painful sores and discomfort, recurrent herpes outbreaks can have a significant impact on an individual's emotional well-being and quality of life. This has led to a surge in interest in proactive, daily protocols designed to support the immune system and potentially reduce the frequency and severity of these recurrences. The dietary supplement market has responded to this demand, with sales increasing by over 44% in recent years as consumers actively seek out immune-enhancing formulations [4].

The Immune Defense Protocol: A New Paradigm in Herpes Management

Traditional approaches to herpes management often focus on treating active outbreaks. However, a new paradigm, referred to as the Immune Defense Protocol, is gaining traction. This approach shifts the focus from reactive treatment to proactive, daily immune support. The core principle is that by providing the body with a consistent supply of specific, research-backed nutrients, it may be better equipped to manage the latent virus and maintain a state of equilibrium.

This protocol is not a cure, but rather a comprehensive lifestyle and supplementation strategy aimed at strengthening the body's innate and adaptive immune responses. The goal is to create an internal environment that is less conducive to viral reactivation, thereby supporting a reduction in outbreak frequency and duration. The Herpafend formulation

The Science of Immune Support for Latent Viruses

The herpes simplex virus is a latent virus, meaning it remains in the body indefinitely after the initial infection, typically residing in nerve cells. The virus can reactivate periodically, leading to outbreaks. The status of an individual's immune system is a key factor in controlling this reactivation.

A robust immune system can effectively suppress the virus, keeping it in its dormant state. However, factors such as stress, illness, fatigue, or nutritional deficiencies can weaken immune surveillance, providing an opportunity for the virus to replicate and cause an outbreak. Scientific research has identified several key nutrients and botanical compounds that play a vital role in supporting the complex functions of the immune system.

These compounds may work through various mechanisms, such as:



Inhibiting Viral Replication: Some amino acids may interfere with the virus's ability to multiply.

Enhancing Immune Cell Activity: Certain vitamins and minerals are crucial for the production and function of immune cells like T-cells and antibodies.

Providing Antioxidant Support: Reducing oxidative stress can help protect immune cells and maintain a healthy inflammatory response. Direct Antiviral Properties: Some plant extracts have been shown in laboratory studies to have direct effects against various viruses.

The Herpafend formula combines ten ingredients selected for their basis in the scientific literature regarding these mechanisms.

Herpafend Formulation: A Research-Backed Ingredient Analysis





Herpafend's "Advanced Outbreak Defense Formula" is a synergistic blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanical extracts. Each ingredient was selected based on a body of scientific research suggesting its potential role in supporting immune function.

L-Lysine: The Arginine Antagonist

L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that has been the subject of herpes-related research for decades. The prevailing hypothesis is that L-Lysine antagonizes another amino acid, L-Arginine, which is necessary for the herpes virus to replicate. By increasing the ratio of Lysine to Arginine, it is thought that viral replication can be hindered.

A 2017 review published in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal summarized the evidence for L-Lysine, noting that while research has been conflicting, some studies have shown benefits for prophylaxis. The authors conclude that L-Lysine is a safe supplement with potential benefits that may be under-recognized by the medical community [5]. Earlier research, such as a double-blind, placebo-controlled study from 1980 published in Acta Dermato-Venereologica, found that daily supplementation with 1,000 mg of L-Lysine appeared to reduce the frequency of herpes simplex labialis (cold sore) recurrences [6].

Learn more about the complete Herpafend Immune Defense Protocol and ingredient research on the official website.

Elderberry Extract (Sambucus nigra): The Antiviral Flavonoid Source

Elderberry has a long history of use in traditional medicine for supporting immune health, and modern research has begun to validate its effects. It is rich in flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of Functional Foods found that elderberry extract could inhibit the influenza virus's entry and replication in human cells and stimulate the immune response [7]. While this study focused on influenza, the immune-modulating effects are of broader interest. Another study in the journal Plants (2022) highlighted elderberry's potential to enhance the production of cytokines, which are signaling molecules that play a crucial role in coordinating the immune response [8].

Echinacea Purpurea: The Immune Stimulator

Echinacea is one of the most well-known herbs for immune support. Research suggests it works by stimulating the activity of various immune cells, including macrophages, neutrophils, and natural killer (NK) cells, which are all part of the body's first line of defense against pathogens.

Zinc: The Essential Mineral for Immunity

Zinc is a critical mineral for immune function. It is required for the development and function of immune cells, and a deficiency can lead to impaired immune responses. A narrative review published in 2023 noted that zinc has demonstrated anti-HSV efficacy in some studies, particularly when applied topically, suggesting its role in managing local viral activity [9].

Vitamin C: The Foundational Antioxidant

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that contributes to immune defense by supporting various cellular functions of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. It supports epithelial barrier function against pathogens and enhances the activity of immune cells. Its role as a foundational nutrient for immune health is well-established in scientific literature.

Vitamins D3, B6, and E: The Supporting Cast



Vitamin D3: Plays a crucial role in modulating the immune system to ensure a balanced response.

Vitamin B6: Is vital for the production of antibodies, which are proteins that identify and neutralize foreign invaders like viruses. Vitamin E: A fat-soluble antioxidant that helps protect cell membranes from damage caused by oxidative stress, which is important for maintaining the health of immune cells.

Citrus Bioflavonoids and Garlic Extract



Citrus Bioflavonoids: These compounds work synergistically with Vitamin C and provide additional antioxidant support, helping to protect the body from cellular damage. Garlic Extract: Contains compounds like allicin, which have been studied for their broad-spectrum antimicrobial and immune-enhancing properties.

Usage Guidelines and Recommended Protocol

Herpafend is designed for daily use as part of a proactive Immune Defense Protocol. The recommended dosage is two capsules per day with water. Consistent, long-term use is suggested to support the immune system's ongoing ability to manage the latent virus. For best results, it should be combined with a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep all of which are known to support robust immune function.

Learn more about the complete Herpafend Immune Defense Protocol and ingredient research on the official website.

Manufacturing, Quality, and Availability

Herpafend is manufactured in a facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring that the product is produced to high standards of quality, purity, and potency. The formula is described as "doctor-formulated," indicating that its composition was guided by professional expertise.

The product is available for purchase directly from the official website. To ensure consumer confidence, every order is backed by a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee. If a customer is not satisfied with the results, they can return the product for a full refund, no questions asked.

In-Depth Ingredient Analysis: The Science Behind the Synergy

To fully appreciate the formulation's potential, a deeper examination of the scientific literature surrounding each key ingredient is warranted. The selection is not arbitrary; it represents a multi-pronged strategy to support the body's immune system from several angles simultaneously.

L-Lysine: The Competitive Inhibitor

L-Lysine's role in herpes management is one of the most studied among natural compounds. The mechanism is based on the biochemical antagonism between L-Lysine and L-Arginine. The herpes simplex virus requires L-Arginine for the synthesis of viral proteins necessary for its replication. L-Lysine, being structurally similar to L-Arginine, is thought to compete with it for absorption and utilization by the virus. When L-Lysine is present in higher concentrations, it is incorporated into viral proteins instead of L-Arginine, resulting in non-functional viral structures and inhibiting the replication cycle.

A crossover, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 65 patients, published in Acta Dermato-Venereologica, provided early evidence for this approach. The study concluded that daily prophylactic administration of 1,000 mg of L-Lysine was effective in reducing the recurrence rate of herpes simplex labialis [6]. While the body of evidence has produced some mixed results over the years, a comprehensive 2017 review in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal acknowledged that L-Lysine supplementation appears to be a safe and potentially effective prophylactic measure for recurrent HSV infections, a conclusion that supports its inclusion as a foundational component of the Herpafend formula [5].

Elderberry (Sambucus nigra): A Multi-Faceted Immune Modulator

Elderberry's reputation as an immune-supportive herb is backed by a growing body of scientific evidence. Its power lies in its rich concentration of anthocyanins, a class of flavonoids that possess potent antioxidant and immunomodulatory properties.

Research has shown that elderberry can act in several ways. A 2019 study in the Journal of Functional Foods demonstrated that a standardized elderberry extract could inhibit the early stages of an influenza virus infection by blocking key viral proteins responsible for attachment and entry into host cells [7]. Furthermore, the extract was shown to promote the release of cytokines, signaling molecules that help coordinate a more efficient and robust immune response. A 2022 paper in the journal Plants further elaborated on this, noting that elderberry's bioactive compounds can enhance the production of both pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines, suggesting a role in not just stimulating but also modulating immune activity to prevent over-response [8]. This dual action is particularly valuable for managing a latent virus like HSV, where a balanced and vigilant immune system is paramount.

Echinacea Purpurea: Enhancing Phagocytic Activity

Echinacea's primary role in the Herpafend formula is to stimulate the activity of the innate immune system. The innate immune system is the body's first line of defense, composed of cells that are ready to attack foreign invaders immediately. Echinacea has been shown to enhance the activity of phagocytes-immune cells like macrophages and neutrophils that engulf and digest pathogens. By increasing the efficiency of these cells, Echinacea helps the body to more effectively clear viral particles during the early stages of reactivation, potentially before a full-blown outbreak can occur.

Zinc: A Critical Co-factor for Immune Cell Function

Zinc is an essential trace mineral that is fundamentally important for virtually every aspect of the immune system. It acts as a co-factor for over 300 enzymes in the body and is crucial for the normal development and function of cells mediating both innate and adaptive immunity. Zinc deficiency is known to severely impair immune function, leading to increased susceptibility to infections.

In the context of HSV, zinc's role is multifaceted. A 2023 narrative review highlighted studies where topical application of zinc demonstrated anti-HSV efficacy, reducing the duration and severity of symptoms [9]. While Herpafend is an oral supplement, maintaining adequate systemic zinc levels is critical for supporting the body's overall antiviral defenses. Zinc is involved in the production of antibodies and the function of T-cells, both of which are essential for recognizing and eliminating virus-infected cells.

Vitamin C: The Master Antioxidant and Immune Supporter

Vitamin C's role in immune health is perhaps the most well-known of any nutrient. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect immune cells from the oxidative damage they generate when fighting pathogens. It also supports the production and function of white blood cells, enhances the activity of phagocytes, and is involved in antibody production. The Vitamin C in Herpafend is sourced from Camu-Camu, a fruit known for having one of the highest natural concentrations of this essential vitamin, ensuring a potent and bioavailable form.

Vitamin D3: The Immune System Modulator

Once thought of primarily for its role in bone health, Vitamin D3 is now recognized as a critical modulator of the immune system. Vitamin D receptors are found on most immune cells, including T-cells and B-cells, indicating its direct role in regulating their function. Vitamin D can help to both enhance the body's ability to fight off infections and also prevent an overactive immune response, which can lead to chronic inflammation. Given that sunlight exposure-the primary source of Vitamin D-can be a trigger for herpes outbreaks in some individuals, ensuring adequate levels through supplementation is a key part of a comprehensive immune support strategy.

The Synergistic Support of B6, E, Citrus Bioflavonoids, and Garlic

The remaining ingredients in the Herpafend formula provide additional layers of support:



Vitamin B6 is directly involved in the production of interleukins, a type of cytokine, and is essential for maintaining the health of lymphoid organs (thymus, spleen, and lymph nodes) where immune cells are produced and mature.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is particularly important for protecting the cell membranes of immune cells from oxidative damage, ensuring they can function optimally.

Citrus Bioflavonoids work in synergy with Vitamin C, enhancing its antioxidant capacity and supporting capillary strength and integrity, which can be beneficial for skin health during an outbreak. Garlic Extract contains the compound allicin, which has been investigated for its natural antimicrobial and antiviral properties, adding another dimension to the formula's immune-supportive matrix.

Together, these ten ingredients form a comprehensive and synergistic blend designed to support the immune system from multiple angles, embodying the proactive and science-backed principles of the Immune Defense Protocol.

Understanding the Herpes Virus Life Cycle and Immune Surveillance

To fully appreciate how the Immune Defense Protocol and the Herpafend formulation are designed to work, it is helpful to understand the unique life cycle of the herpes simplex virus and the role of immune surveillance in keeping it in check.

After the initial infection, the herpes simplex virus travels along sensory nerve pathways to the nerve cell bodies (ganglia), where it establishes a latent infection. In this latent state, the virus is not actively replicating, and the infected individual typically experiences no symptoms. The virus essentially "hides" from the immune system within the nerve cells.

However, the virus can reactivate periodically. Various triggers can prompt this reactivation, including physical or emotional stress, illness, fatigue, hormonal changes, immune suppression, and even exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. When reactivation occurs, the virus begins to replicate and travels back down the nerve to the skin or mucous membranes, where it causes the characteristic lesions or sores associated with an outbreak.

The body's immune system plays a critical role in controlling this cycle. A robust and vigilant immune response can detect the early signs of viral reactivation and mount a defense that suppresses the virus before a full outbreak develops. This is where the concept of immune surveillance becomes paramount. Immune surveillance refers to the constant monitoring of the body by immune cells for signs of infection or abnormal cell activity. When the immune system is functioning optimally, it can often prevent the virus from successfully completing its replication cycle, thereby reducing the frequency and severity of outbreaks.

The nutrients and botanical compounds in Herpafend are selected to support the various components of this immune surveillance system, from the initial recognition of viral antigens to the activation of immune cells that can directly target and eliminate virus-infected cells.

The Role of Lifestyle Factors in Comprehensive Outbreak Management

While supplementation with a research-backed formula like Herpafend is a key component of the Immune Defense Protocol, it is important to recognize that managing herpes outbreaks effectively requires a holistic approach that includes attention to lifestyle factors. The immune system does not operate in isolation; it is profoundly influenced by an individual's overall health and daily habits.

Stress Management: Chronic stress is one of the most commonly reported triggers for herpes outbreaks. Stress hormones like cortisol can suppress immune function, creating an opportunity for the virus to reactivate. Incorporating stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or regular physical activity can be beneficial for maintaining a balanced immune response.

Adequate Sleep: Sleep is essential for immune health. During sleep, the body produces and releases cytokines, proteins that are crucial for fighting infection and inflammation. Chronic sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility to outbreaks. Aiming for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night is a foundational aspect of immune support.

Balanced Nutrition: A diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, provides the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that the immune system needs to function optimally. Conversely, a diet high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can promote inflammation and weaken immune defenses. Paying attention to the ratio of L-Lysine to L-Arginine in the diet is also a consideration for those following the Immune Defense Protocol; foods high in L-Lysine include fish, chicken, beef, and dairy, while foods high in L-Arginine include nuts, seeds, and chocolate.

Regular Exercise: Moderate, regular physical activity has been shown to boost immune function by promoting good circulation, which allows immune cells to move through the body more effectively. However, it is important to avoid overtraining, as excessive, intense exercise can temporarily suppress immune function.

Sun Protection: For some individuals, exposure to UV light is a known trigger for oral herpes outbreaks (cold sores). Using a lip balm with SPF protection and taking precautions to avoid excessive sun exposure can be helpful preventive measures.

By combining the targeted nutritional support of Herpafend with these lifestyle strategies, individuals can create a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing their condition and supporting their long-term wellness.

Comparing Natural Immune Support to Conventional Pharmaceutical Approaches

The landscape of herpes management has traditionally been dominated by antiviral medications, such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir. These medications work by inhibiting the replication of the herpes virus and are commonly prescribed for both the treatment of active outbreaks and, in some cases, for daily suppressive therapy to reduce the frequency of recurrences.

Antiviral medications can be highly effective for managing acute symptoms and reducing viral shedding. However, they are not without limitations. Some individuals may experience side effects, and there is the potential for the virus to develop resistance with long-term use. Additionally, these medications do not address the underlying immune function; they act directly on the virus itself.

The natural immune support approach, as embodied by the Immune Defense Protocol and formulations like Herpafend, represents a complementary strategy. Rather than directly targeting the virus, this approach focuses on strengthening the body's own defenses so that it is better equipped to manage the latent infection and prevent reactivation. The goal is to support the immune system's natural ability to keep the virus in check, potentially reducing the need for pharmaceutical intervention or enhancing the effectiveness of such interventions when they are used.

It is important to note that natural supplements are not a replacement for medical treatment, especially during an active outbreak or for individuals with compromised immune systems. The decision to use natural immune support, pharmaceutical antivirals, or a combination of both should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional who can assess an individual's specific health status and needs.

The growing interest in natural immune support reflects a broader trend in healthcare toward integrative approaches that combine the best of conventional medicine with evidence-based complementary strategies. For many individuals, a multi-faceted approach that includes both lifestyle modifications, targeted supplementation, and, when necessary, pharmaceutical intervention, offers the most comprehensive path to managing their condition and optimizing their quality of life.

Consumer Satisfaction and the Importance of a Risk-Free Guarantee

In the dietary supplement industry, consumer confidence is paramount. With a marketplace that is crowded with products making various claims, it can be challenging for individuals to discern which formulations are truly backed by science and manufactured to high standards. This is where transparent business practices, such as offering a robust satisfaction guarantee, become crucial.

Herpafend's 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee is designed to provide consumers with the assurance that they can try the product without financial risk. If an individual does not experience the benefits they were hoping for, or if they are unsatisfied for any reason, they can return the product for a full refund. This policy reflects the company's confidence in the quality and efficacy of its formulation and its commitment to customer satisfaction.

This approach also aligns with the growing consumer expectation for accountability and transparency from health and wellness brands. In an era where information is readily available and consumers are more informed than ever, companies that stand behind their products with strong guarantees and clear communication are more likely to build trust and long-term customer relationships.

Manufacturing Standards: Ensuring Quality, Purity, and Potency

The efficacy of any dietary supplement is not solely determined by its ingredient list; the quality of those ingredients and the rigor of the manufacturing process are equally important. Herpafend is manufactured in facilities that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), a set of regulations enforced by the FDA that ensures products are produced and controlled according to quality standards.

GMP compliance involves rigorous protocols for every stage of production, from the sourcing and testing of raw materials to the final packaging of the finished product. This includes:



Ingredient Verification: Ensuring that all raw materials meet strict specifications for identity, purity, and potency before they are used in production.

Contamination Control: Implementing procedures to prevent contamination by microorganisms, heavy metals, or other harmful substances.

Batch Testing: Conducting testing on each batch of product to verify that it meets label claims and is free from contaminants.

Traceability: Maintaining detailed records that allow for the tracking of ingredients and products throughout the supply chain. Facility Standards: Operating in clean, well-maintained facilities with proper equipment and trained personnel.

By adhering to GMP standards, Herpafend aims to provide consumers with a product they can trust to be safe, effective, and consistent from bottle to bottle. This commitment to quality is a cornerstone of the company's mission to support the health and wellness of its customers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Herpafend and the Immune Defense Protocol

Q: How long does it take to see results from Herpafend?

A: Individual results may vary. Some users report noticing a difference in their overall sense of well-being and immune resilience within a few weeks of consistent use, while for others, it may take longer to observe a reduction in outbreak frequency. The Immune Defense Protocol is designed as a long-term, proactive strategy, and consistent daily use over several months is recommended to allow the body's immune system to build and maintain its defenses.

Q: Can Herpafend be taken alongside antiviral medications?

A: Herpafend is a dietary supplement composed of natural vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanical extracts. However, it is always important to consult with a healthcare professional before combining any supplement with prescription medications to ensure there are no potential interactions.

Q: Are there any side effects associated with Herpafend?

A: Herpafend is formulated with natural ingredients that are generally well-tolerated. However, as with any supplement, some individuals may experience mild digestive upset or other reactions. If any adverse effects occur, discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional.

Q: Is Herpafend suitable for vegetarians or vegans?

A: Specific information regarding the capsule composition (gelatin vs. vegetable-based) should be verified on the product label or by contacting the manufacturer directly.

Q: Where can I purchase Herpafend?

A: To ensure authenticity and quality, Herpafend is available for purchase exclusively through the official company website. This direct-to-consumer model helps to prevent counterfeit products and ensures that customers receive genuine Herpafend backed by the 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

About Herpafend

Herpafend is a health and wellness company dedicated to providing science-backed, natural solutions for common health challenges. The company focuses on creating high-quality dietary supplements that support the body's own systems to promote long-term wellness and vitality.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Herpafend

website:

Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, United States

Email:...

References:

[1] World Health Organization (WHO). (2022, March 10). Herpes simplex virus.

[2] McQuillan, G., Kruszon-Moran, D., Flagg, E. W., & Paulose-Ram, R. (2018). Prevalence of Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2 in Persons Aged 14–49: United States, 2015–2016. NCHS Data Brief, no 304. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics.

[3] Yahoo Finance. (2024, July 5). Global Herpes Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 1.87 Billion By 2033.

[4] Lordan, R. (2021). Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals market growth:

[5] Mailoo, V. J., & Rampes, S. (2017). Lysine for Herpes Simplex Prophylaxis: A Review of the Evidence. Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal, 16(3), 42–46.

[6] Milman, N., Scheibel, J., & Jessen, O. (1980). Lysine prophylaxis in recurrent herpes simplex labialis: a double-blind, controlled crossover study. Acta Dermato-Venereologica, 60(1), 85–87.

[7] Torabian, G., Valtchev, P., Adil, Q., & Dehghani, F. (2019). Anti-influenza activity of elderberry (Sambucus nigra). Journal of Functional Foods, 54, 353-360.

[8] Mocanu, M. L., & Amariei, S. (2022). Elderberries-A Source of Bioactive Compounds with Antiviral Action. Plants, 11(6), 740.

[9] Chang, J. Y., et al. (2023). A Narrative Review of Alternative Symptomatic Treatments for Anogenital Herpes Simplex Virus. PMC.





Attachment

Herpafend

CONTACT: Contact Information: Company Name: Herpafend website: Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, United States Email:...