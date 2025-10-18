170 Afghans Released From Jails In Pakistan, Iraq Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 170 Afghan refugees have returned to the country after being released from jails in Pakistan and Iraq, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said Saturday.

According to a post by the ministry on X, the individuals were repatriated following their release.

Citing sources from the migration transfer departments at Pul-i-Abrisham in Nimroz province and Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, the ministry reported that 148 individuals who had been imprisoned in Pakistan for periods ranging up to two months entered Afghanistan through Spin Boldak.

Meanwhile, 22 individuals released from Iraqi jails after seven months entered through Pul-i-Abrisham in Nimroz.

Upon arrival, the returnees received humanitarian assistance before being transported to their respective home provinces, the ministry added.

