Muttaqi: Pakistan Breached Afghan Territory, Initiated War

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said Afghanistan do not seek war, adding that Pakistan triggered the recent clashes by violating Afghan territory.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul on Saturday, Muttaqi made these remarks during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and recent regional developments, particularly concerning Pakistan's violation of Afghanistan's airspace.

Muttaqi reiterated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) principled stance, stating that Afghanistan desires peace, but the Pakistani side provoked the confrontation by breaching Afghan territory.

He added that talks with the Pakistani delegation are being held today in Doha under the leadership of Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Afghanistan's Minister of Defence.

Muttaqi emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is awaiting the outcome of these discussions with respect and optimism.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister welcomed the initiation of dialogue between the two countries and underlined the importance of resolving the issue through diplomatic means.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's readiness to assist in facilitating dialogue and fostering mutual understanding between the two sides.

Additionally, Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the IEA, wrote on X that, as promised, talks with the Pakistani delegation are taking place today.

A high-level Afghan delegation led by Defence Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has departed for Doha to participate in the negotiations.

