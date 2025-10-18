Aquastar (USA) Corp Recalls Shrimp Because Of Possible Health Risk

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Summary Company Announcement Date: October 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 17, 2025 Product Type: Food & BeveragesShellfishFoodborne Illness Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Product may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby they may have become exposed to very low levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137)

Company Name: AquaStar Corp Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

AquaStar, Best Yet, Waterfront Bistro, Publix

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

October 17, 2025, AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, WA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby they may have become exposed to very low levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137).

None of the aforementioned or below listed product ever tested positive for Cs-137.

No illnesses have been reported to date and this recall is only being issued out of a preponderance of caution.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased affected shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread in the environment and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination.

Consumers with questions may contact AquaStar at 1-800-331-3440.





Company Contact Information Consumers: AquaStar 1-800-331-3440

