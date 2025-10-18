FIBA 3X3 World Tour Macau 2025 Kicks Off

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 18 - Sanctioned by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), organized by the Sports Bureau and StarMac Entertainment Production Limited, and co-organized by the Macau-China Basketball Association and Chaiioi Sports Company Limited, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Macau 2025 is held on 18 and 19 October at the Wynn Palace South Lawn. The opening ceremony was held today (18 October).

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour is a top-tier event in the FIBA 3x3 competition system, which has long received extensive attention from global media and the basketball world. This year's World Tour season began in various cities starting in April and landed in Macao in October. The event in Macao also serves as preparation for the 3x3 basketball competition of the upcoming 15th National Games of China, helping to promote the Games and further creating an enthusiastic atmosphere for major sporting events. This allows local residents and tourists to experience Macao's unique sporting charm, thereby promoting the long-term development of local sports.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Macau 2025 gathered 16 top 3x3 basketball teams from around the world to compete for the championship and a total prize purse of up to USD185,000. In today's first-day events, multiple qualification and group stage matches were held. After intense competition, the teams that successfully advanced to the quarter-finals include: Ub (Serbia), Miami (USA), Chongming (China), Riffa (Bahrain), Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (Mongolia), Lugano (Switzerland), Kandava Turība (Latvia), and Bordeaux (France).

Guests attending the opening ceremony included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, Director of the Preparatory Office of the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities & the 9th National Special Olympics Games; Mr. Vong Ka Kun, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lou Kit Long, Chief Executive Officer of StarMac Entertainment Production Limited; Mr. Ignacio Soriano, FIBA 3x3 Head of Event; Mr. Wu Chong Fai, President of the Macau-China Basketball Association; Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Tang Wai Keong, Head of the Education Resources Department of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be held tomorrow (19 October). During the event, a Shoot-Out Contest and a Dunk Contest will also take place. Interested members of the public and tourists can purchase tickets through the "看個比賽 WAG" WeChat mini-program or app, or on-site during the event. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The quarter-finals start at 2:30 p.m., while the semi-finals and finals start at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at MOP200 each, and a maximum of 6 tickets is allowed per purchase per person. Children aged 3 and above require a ticket for entry. Children under 3 years old who do not occupy a seat may enter free of charge but must be accompanied by an adult at all times, with a limit of one child per adult.

For more information, please visit the official website at fiba3x3/2025/macau or the Sports Bureau website at, or follow the“Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page,“澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and“澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.