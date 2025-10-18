Denied Ticket, JDU's Gopal Mandal Files As Independent Upendra Kushwaha's Wife Enters Sasaram Fray
The Janata Dal United (JDU) has replaced Mandal with former MP Bulo Mandal as the official NDA candidate from Gopalpur.
Fearing denial, Gopal Mandal had earlier staged a protest on the streets of Patna, urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision - but to no avail.
On Saturday, Mandal arrived with a large crowd of supporters to file his nomination papers.
Later, while addressing a gathering, he became visibly emotional and broke down in tears.
Amidst sobs, he declared,“I will never leave Nitish Kumar,” and raised slogans of“Nitish Kumar Zindabad.”
His emotional outburst moved his supporters, who also joined in the chants.
Gopal Mandal is known for his unusual activities, especially making an objectionable comment against JDU MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Manda.
Gopal Mandal also levelled serious corruption charges against Ajay Kumar Mandal. The latter, in reply, lodged an FIR against him in Bhagalpur district and alleged that he is tarnishing his political and public image.
Meanwhile, in Sasaram, Snehlata Kushwaha, wife of Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - an NDA ally - formally entered the electoral fray.
She submitted her nomination papers before SDM Ashutosh Ranjan, accompanied by her husband and a large group of enthusiastic supporters.
Speaking to the media, Snehlata Kushwaha said her focus would be on development and public service.
Upendra Kushwaha expressed confidence that her candidature would usher in a new wave of change in the Sasaram region.
The Rashtriya Lok Morcha has secured six assembly seats under the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement, with Snehlata Kushwaha contesting one of them.
This marks her electoral debut in Bihar politics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment