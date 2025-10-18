'Colours Of Nagaland' Autumn Festival To Be Held In Delhi Ahead Of 26Th Hornbill Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 18 (IANS) The 4th edition of Nagaland's 'Autumn Festival' will be held in New Delhi on October 24-25 as a curtain-raiser to the 26th edition of the state's iconic Hornbill Festival, officials said here on Saturday.

A senior official in Kohima said that the Nagaland government's Tourism Department, supported by the Union Ministry of Tourism, will hold the two-day 4th edition of the Autumn Festival on October 24 and 25 at the lawns of Nagaland House in New Delhi.

He said that the forthcoming Autumn Festival is a curtain-raiser to the 26th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, which is held every year for ten days from December 1 to 10.

The Hornbill Festival, which showcases the state's rich cultural heritage, diverse tribes, and traditions. Known as the“Festival of Festivals”, it features cultural performances, tribal handicrafts, indigenous games, local cuisine, and more, all hosted at the Kisama Heritage village.

The Autumn Festival, to be held following three successful editions, will be celebrated this time with renewed enthusiasm and grandeur.

The festival aims to provide people of the national capital and adjoining areas with a glimpse of the vibrant Hornbill Festival experience, particularly for those unable to travel to Nagaland, while also offering insights for those interested in witnessing this unique celebration firsthand.

The festival will be graced by Kapil Mishra, Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, of the Delhi government, as the Chief Guest.

According to an official statement, Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along said:“In the last three editions, the Autumn Festival has received an overwhelming response from the people of Delhi and embraced the spirit of the festival with so much warmth.”

He said that, encouraged by this success and inspired to bring more of Nagaland to the people of Delhi,“We return this year with the same enthusiasm but enriched with new experiences and offerings”.

This festival also serves both as an experience and an invitation, an opportunity to share a glimpse of Nagaland to the heart of India, and to strengthen the cultural bonds that bind us, the minister said.

As in past editions, the two-day event will feature a diverse array of Naga brands and artists, showcasing the best of cuisine, handicrafts, textiles, art, and music, the statement said.

It said that the festival will come alive with performances by prominent artists such as Colored Keys, The Mahila Band from India's Got Talent, and The Eastory Project, among others.

Participating brands include Made in Nagaland, Kintem, the Department of Sericulture featuring the State's award-winning Eri Silk (also known as Naga Silk), the Department of Horticulture with fresh seasonal produce from the state, and the Department of Tribal Affairs, among others.

A rich selection of traditional Naga cuisines will be offered at the food stalls, while local craftspeople will engage visitors through live weaving and handicraft demonstrations, creating an immersive and experiential atmosphere.

The festival will also feature jewellery and textile presentations, highlighting Naga products reimagined for a global audience, alongside captivating musical performances by renowned artists, choirs, and bands from the state.

The first day of the festival is an exclusive, invitation-only event, while the second day is open to all.

Launched in 2000 as a modest celebration, the annual Hornbill Festival has grown into a landmark cultural showcase in India, celebrating its 26th edition this year in December.