President El-Sisi Meets Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of The A.P. Møller-Mærsk Group

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the A.P. Møller-Mærsk Group, Robert Mærsk Uggla. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Adm. Ossama Rabiee and Chief Group Representative A.P. Møller- Mærsk in the Middle East&North Africa Hany El Nady.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President commenced by emphasizing the deep strategic partnership between the Egyptian state, represented by the Suez Canal Authority, and the Mærsk Group and lauded the Group's projects in Egypt to produce and supply ships with green fuel, which enhances Egypt's position as a regional hub for the Group's operations, both in the field of container trade and clean energy production.

President El-Sisi also expressed Egypt's appreciation for the Group's efforts in the ongoing expansion of the Suez Canal Container Terminal in the East Port Said Port.

The Group's chairman thanked President El-Sisi for the vital role played by Egypt, under his leadership, in reaching an agreement to stop the war in Gaza and hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit. He stressed that these efforts will have positive repercussions for regional stability and shipping traffic in the Red Sea. He also emphasized the Group's commitment to continuing cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority, as it is the most important global shipping lifeline for supply chains and provides a more efficient and less costly route compared to alternative routes. He also praised the advanced services offered by the canal to transiting vessels.

The Group's chairman said Mærsk looked forward to supporting Egypt's efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip, noting that the East Port Said Port can play a pivotal role in this regard. He also highlighted the continued support the Group's operations in Egypt receive, stressing that the scope of the Group's investments and projects in Egypt reflects its firm confidence in the Egyptian economic environment and its stability. He praised the Suez Canal Authority's significant development in terms of infrastructure and technical capabilities, which qualifies Egypt to become a leading regional hub for supplying ships with green fuel. The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the Suez Canal Authority and Mærsk in the fields of training, exchange of expertise, maritime transport, logistics, container handling terminals, and maritime services.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's commitment to creating a favorable investment climate and overcoming any challenges the Group may face in Egypt, noting the state's aspiration to increase Maersk's investments and presence in the Egyptian market. The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority expressed his appreciation for the fruitful cooperation between the SCA and Mærsk and stressed that the Authority looked forward to expanding the partnership with Mærsk by establishing more joint projects that contribute to supporting the national economy and enhancing Egypt's position as a global hub for maritime and logistics services.

