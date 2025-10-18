Uttar Pradesh Powers India's Leap Into New Industrial Era: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, October 18:Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, visited PTC Industries, inaugurating world-class titanium and superalloy materials plants and presenting employment certificates to newly appointed staff. Congratulating the employees, he said this marks a new journey of dedication and national service, adding that the real heroes are the engineers and workers shaping India's future.

Rajnath Singh emphasized that the inauguration symbolizes Uttar Pradesh's industrial revolution. He recalled that just 8–10 years ago, such industrial growth was unimaginable, and credited CM Yogi Adityanath's law and order, investor-friendly policies, and administrative support for the transformation. The Defense Minister highlighted that the project will spur small manufacturing hubs and support industries across Lucknow, Kanpur, Rewari, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, providing local employment and reducing the need for youth to go abroad.

He underscored the strategic importance of titanium and superalloys in defense, aerospace, electronics, and medical sectors, saying India will now manufacture its own materials, components, and chips, strengthening technological sovereignty. The plant is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while supporting MSMEs, startups, and students from IITs and polytechnics with training and employment opportunities.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted the government-private sector partnership model in defense, marking India's transition from“Make in India” to“Design, Develop, and Deliver in India.” He stressed green technology and energy efficiency, stating that such initiatives will make India a global defense manufacturing hub. He added that India's growing international standing demonstrates global recognition of its defense and economic capabilities.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's defense and economic achievements have recently been praised in Australia, reflecting the country's strengthened international standing. He urged employees and engineers to continue working with dedication and responsibility, emphasizing that sustained effort is key to making India self-reliant and technologically strong.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, and other officials were present on the occasion.

During his visit to PTC Industries, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected parts manufactured for various fighter jets and missiles. The occasion also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PTC Industries Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., under which both companies will collaborate in the design and production of propulsion systems, guided bombs, and small turbo engines. The partnership is expected to strengthen the objectives of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Additionally, DRDO handed over two important Letters of Technical Acceptance (LTA): one for titanium casting of AMCA and another for oil tank assembly titanium casting for Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE2). These achievements were made possible through collaboration with DMRL and GTRE, marking a milestone in indigenous technology development.

The ceremony also included the distribution of appointment letters to 30 graduate engineer trainees, who represent the next generation of technical leadership at SMTC. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath joined the new recruits for a group photograph, celebrating the future of India's defense manufacturing talent.

UP emerges as hub of India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing

India is embarking on a new journey of self-reliance, with PTC Industries at the Lucknow node of the UP Defense Corridor at the forefront. The campus, where engine parts of the future will be produced, is the first private facility in India to develop global-scale titanium and superalloy manufacturing capacity. It will also house the world's largest titanium remelting and recycling facility, symbolizing the nation's technological and industrial independence. The development showcases the true essence of a self-reliant India, where the country is not just manufacturing but making history in strategic defense and advanced materials.