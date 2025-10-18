Uday Soni, Husband Of Congress Leader Ambika Soni, Passes Away Kharge Expresses Condolences

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, October 18 (IANS) Uday Soni, husband of senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ambika Soni, passed away.

Uday Soni was a former officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The news of his demise was shared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge through an official post on the social media platform X.

Kharge wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Uday Soni, husband of senior Congress leader and CWC member Smt. Ambika Soni. My heartfelt condolences to Ambika ji and her family in this difficult time. We stand with them in their hour of grief."

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain also expressed sorrow on 'X', saying: "The news of the demise of Uday Soni, a respected former IFS officer and husband of senior Congress leader and CWC member Ambika Soni, is deeply saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with Ambika ji, her family, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil shared her condolences in an official post, stating: "The news of the passing of Uday Soni, husband of Congress veteran and CWC member Ambika Soni, and a former IFS officer, is heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies to Ambika ji and her family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace."

Uday Soni had a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service, representing India at several key international forums. Even after retirement, he remained actively involved in public life and social work. Several other leaders have also expressed their condolences on the passing away of Uday Soni.

Ambika Soni has been a long-standing figure in the Congress Party, holding various key organisational roles and contributing significantly to party affairs over the years.