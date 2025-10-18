Government Adopts Measures To Boost Energy Infrastructure Protection
“At an extraordinary meeting, we adopted several decisions to make the protection and restoration of critical facilities more effective. They will allow the relevant agencies and services to quickly allocate funds and repair damage,” Svyrydenko wrote.
In particular, the newly created Coordination Center for Engineering Protection will bring together representatives of the government, regional and local authorities, and infrastructure operators. The center will determine funding and restoration priorities, coordinate efforts, and oversee implementation. Its work will be supervised by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and the Recovery Agency.
The government also updated the list of priority state expenditures, enabling the State Treasury to release budget funds more quickly for the construction, repair, and protection of energy facilities - ensuring their operation even during attacks. In addition, the Cabinet shortened procedural stages in building protective structures, from approval to contract signing.
Officials also allocated additional funds from the reserve fund to protect and restore critical infrastructure in frontline regions and for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).
“The funds will be used to strengthen energy, transport, and vital systems - from generators and battery stations to the construction of engineering defenses. This will make it possible to build protective structures faster, promptly restore damaged facilities, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the energy sector,” Svyrydenko added.Read also: Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 with partners in Washingto
As reported, after four weeks of power outages, repair work has begun on damaged external power lines at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
