Europe's Solidarity With Ukraine More Crucial Than Ever Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tusk made the statement on the social platform X.

“After President Zelensky's talks yesterday in the White House and with European leaders, one thing is absolutely clear: Europe's solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's aggression is today more important than ever before,” Tusk wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky said that the main topics of his conversations with European leaders after the White House meeting were security guarantees and the Coalition of the Willing.

On October 17, Presidents Zelensky and Trump met in the White House, with key discussions focused on measures to pressure Russia into achieving peace.

Earlier, Trump held what he called a“very productive” phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, announcing plans to meet him in Budapest to discuss the“possibility of ending this inglorious war between Russia and Ukraine.”