Turkiye's Relief Foundation Begins Removing Gaza Rubble
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's Relief Humanitarian Foundation has begun removing rubble in the war-devastated Gaza Strip.
The foundation said in a statement on Saturday that its workers had begun cleaning locations, opening roads and removing heaps of rubble in sectors of the strip.
These efforts are intended to restore normal livelihood, it said, indicating that heavy machinery were employed in the clean-up efforts.
The foundation has declared earmarking USD 80 million for the post war relief efforts in Gaza. (end)
