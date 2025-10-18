Fire Outbreak Shuts Down Dhaka International Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

A large fire swept through the cargo terminal of Bangladesh's main international airport in Dhaka on Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend all flights.

The main airport terminal was not affected, but thick black clouds of smoke swept across the runway.

Fire Service spokesperson Talha bin Zasim said 37 firefighting units were battling the blaze, which broke out in the afternoon and later drew in reinforcements from the security forces.

With firefighters tackling the blaze, the airport was expected to resume operations within hours.



A senior official at the Directorate of Health, Moinul Ahsan, said at least four people had been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.