Muscat Stock Exchange Records 26.2% Surge In Weekly Trading Value

Muscat: The Muscat Stock Exchange recorded its highest weekly trading volume of the year last week, driven by increased activity in bank stocks and other leading companies, as most public joint-stock companies concluded the release of their preliminary Q3 financial results.

Trading value rose to OMR 240.9 million, up from OMR 190.8 million the previous week, marking a 26.2 percent increase. The number of executed transactions also climbed from 19,529 to 25,171.

The main index gained 40 points to close at 5,289, while the financial sector index rose by 169 points to 8,923. The industrial sector index added 32 points, and the services sector index increased by 4 points. Meanwhile, the Sharia index declined by 4 points to close at 461.

According to trading data released by the Muscat Stock Exchange, the total market capitalization of listed securities fell to OMR 30.596 billion, reflecting weekly losses of OMR 108.5 million, impacted by a drop in the market value of bonds and sukuk, which fell below the OMR 5 billion threshold.

During the week, prices rose for 38 securities, while 30 declined and another 30 remained unchanged.