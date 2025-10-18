Rishav Raj Shines On Debut As Jharkhand Crush TN By An Innings And 114 Runs

Coimbatore, Oct 18 (IANS) Jharkhand recorded a commanding innings and 114-run victory over former champions Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash at Coimbatore on Saturday, with debutant off-spinner Rishav Raj delivering a match-winning performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.