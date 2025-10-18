Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rishav Raj Shines On Debut As Jharkhand Crush TN By An Innings And 114 Runs

Rishav Raj Shines On Debut As Jharkhand Crush TN By An Innings And 114 Runs


2025-10-18 09:30:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Coimbatore, Oct 18 (IANS) Jharkhand recorded a commanding innings and 114-run victory over former champions Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash at Coimbatore on Saturday, with debutant off-spinner Rishav Raj delivering a match-winning performance.

Coimbatore, Oct 18 (IANS) Jharkhand recorded a commanding innings and 114-run victory over former champions Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash at Coimbatore on Saturday, with debutant off-spinner Rishav Raj delivering a match-winning performance.

MENAFN18102025000231011071ID1110214581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search