Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait To Host The First Gulf Red Crescent Conference On Artificial Intelligence


2025-10-18 09:16:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The first Gulf Red Crescent Conference on Artificial Intelligence will be held in Kuwait on 22-23rd October, 2025.

This conference marks the first step toward establishing a unified Gulf vision for leveraging AI in humanitarian work and regional cooperation.

The two-day conference, held in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will take place under the theme: "Towards New Horizons in Humanitarian Work and Development Media - Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence."

Read Also
  • Qatar Red Crescent Society, IFRC enhance regional coordination in emergencies
  • QRCS attends CIS RCRC meetings, signs MoU with Red Crescent of Turkmenistan
  • Kuwait announces discovery of Jaza offshore natural gas field

The conference aims to explore the potential of AI in enhancing humanitarian and relief programs and will also feature the launch of a Gulf digital initiative and host a Gulf workshop to train media personnel in humanitarian and relief work.

The workshop is expected to cover topics such as humanitarian reporting during crises, field coverage skills, and a training session on producing impactful digital humanitarian content and documentation.

MENAFN18102025000063011010ID1110214575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search