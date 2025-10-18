Kuwait To Host The First Gulf Red Crescent Conference On Artificial Intelligence
Doha, Qatar: The first Gulf Red Crescent Conference on Artificial Intelligence will be held in Kuwait on 22-23rd October, 2025.
This conference marks the first step toward establishing a unified Gulf vision for leveraging AI in humanitarian work and regional cooperation.
The two-day conference, held in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will take place under the theme: "Towards New Horizons in Humanitarian Work and Development Media - Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence."



The conference aims to explore the potential of AI in enhancing humanitarian and relief programs and will also feature the launch of a Gulf digital initiative and host a Gulf workshop to train media personnel in humanitarian and relief work.
The workshop is expected to cover topics such as humanitarian reporting during crises, field coverage skills, and a training session on producing impactful digital humanitarian content and documentation.
