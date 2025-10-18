Farmers Are Backbone Of Madhya Pradesh's Economy, Says CM Yadav (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that farmers are the backbone of the state's economy and their welfare is the state government's top priority.

He added that the BJP-led state government is committed to strengthening financial condition of farmers by increasing their income through every possible means.

The Chief Minister made this statement while addressing the Kisan Aabhar Sammelan organised at his residence on the occasion of payment under the Bhavantar Scheme for soybean.

He said that the Bhavantar Scheme protects farmers against fluctuations in market prices and is a major initiative for their welfare.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the Bhavantar Scheme is benefitting farmers by bridging the gap between the market price and the government's minimum support price (MSP)," he added.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted farmers' contribution, saying that agriculture accounts for more than 39 per cent of the state's GDP.

He said that Madhya Pradesh ranks among the top states in foodgrains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetable production, and occupies the top position in the production of oranges, spices, garlic, ginger and coriander.

The state occupies the second position in the production of peas, onions, chillies and guavas, and third in the production of floriculture and medicinal plants.

Madhya Pradesh has now earned the top position in terms of production of soybean, millets, spices, garlic and orange, making it the "Food Basket of India".

"Farmers, who are now becoming energy providers along with food providers, are encouraged to install solar pumps in their agricultural fields. The installation of solar pumps will free them from the recurring costs of temporary electricity connections," the Chief Minister said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav announced that farmers will now receive a 90 per cent subsidy on the installation of solar power pumps, instead of the earlier 40 per cent.

In addition, farmers using electric pumps will be given solar pumps of one higher capacity; a 3 HP farmer will get a 5 HP pump, and a 5 HP farmer will get a 7.5 HP pump.