Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Nab Drivers After Wedding Convoy Shuts Down Highway Tunnel


2025-10-18 09:13:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) - Police have arrested four drivers after a wedding convoy brought traffic to a standstill inside a highway tunnel near Amman, officials said Friday.
The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed several cars blocking lanes on the busy Amman–Zarqa highway while participants got out to celebrate, forcing other motorists to stop.
Police said investigators quickly tracked down the vehicles and their drivers. All four cars were seized and will remain impounded for the legal holding period, according to the Public Security Directorate.

