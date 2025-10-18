AI Revolution Reshaping Higher Education, Arab Universities Chief Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 18 (Petra) - Universities worldwide are undergoing deep structural transformations driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, reshaping how institutions teach, conduct research, and manage operations, the head of the Association of Arab Universities said on Saturday.Speaking at the opening of the second International Conference on "Universities and Artificial Intelligence" in Amman, Secretary-General of the Association Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama said the accelerating integration of AI tools is redefining academic ecosystems and compelling universities to adapt in order to sustain competitiveness and innovation.Citing UNESCO's Education Outlook 2024, Salama said universities that embedded AI systems in their administrative operations achieved up to a 40% improvement in operational efficiency, enabling academic staff to devote more time to innovation and student engagement.He also referenced a Stanford University 2025 study indicating that students using AI-assisted learning tools in hybrid environments recorded a 30% increase in engagement and significant gains in critical-thinking skills. Similarly, a joint Tsinghua–Cambridge 2024 project found that predictive analytics powered by AI helped reduce student dropout rates by more than 20% through early-intervention mechanisms."Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for educators but a transformative enabler," Salama said. "It empowers teachers to reach more students, personalize learning experiences, and create more inclusive and adaptive academic environments."Salama noted that the Association recently launched the Arab Universities Center for Artificial Intelligence at Ajloun National University in Jordan to serve as a regional hub for research, capacity building, and cross-border collaboration in AI-driven education.The two-day conference, held in cooperation with the Chinese Association of Higher Education and attended by academics, researchers, industry leaders, and students from 18 countries, will address issues including personalized learning, research enablement, institutional management, and the ethical and regulatory dimensions of AI integration in universities.