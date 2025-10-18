Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Dismisses Ramiz Mehdiyev From Security Council Membership

Azerbaijan Dismisses Ramiz Mehdiyev From Security Council Membership


2025-10-18 09:12:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Ramiz Mehdiyev has been relieved of his membership in the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Mehdiyev was included in the Security Council by the Presidential decree dated October 23, 2019.

The Sabail District Court of Baku has made a decision in the criminal case against Mehdiyev.

The court granted the petition regarding Mehdiyev, who was brought to criminal responsibility for particularly serious crimes, and chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

He is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN18102025000187011040ID1110214555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search