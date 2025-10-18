Zakha Khel Peace Committee Bans Wedding Feasts, Limits Dowry To Promote Simplicity In Landi Kotal

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Khyber district's Landi Kotal tehsil, the Zakha Khel Peace Committee has announced a set of new social reforms, banning the slaughtering of animals and holding of feasts at weddings and other social gatherings to promote simplicity.

According to an official statement issued by the committee, residents will now be allowed to distribute only sweets at weddings or engagement ceremonies. The committee emphasized that no animal sacrifice or large-scale feasting will be permitted under the new regulations.

The statement further said that the maximum amount of haq mehr (mandatory dower) has been fixed at Rs400,000 in an effort to reduce rising expenses, social competition, and unnecessary extravagance in the community.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Zakha Khel Peace Committee held at Bazar Zakha Khel under the chairmanship of Amir Khan Muhammad Khan. All tribal elders and members of the local shura unanimously endorsed the new measures.

Amir Khan Muhammad Khan said the initiative aims to promote social justice, equality, and simplicity within the society. He added that strict adherence to these decisions would be ensured, and any individual or family found violating them would face action under the committee's rules.