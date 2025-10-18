Putin May Face Difficulties Getting To Budapest For Meeting With Trump Media
This effectively allows Hungary to ignore the ICC's arrest warrant for Putin, making Budapest a safe destination for him - as it previously was for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Under international law, Hungary would be obliged to arrest Putin immediately upon his arrival for the meeting with Trump. The Kremlin leader is wanted by the ICC on charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children during Russia's full-scale invasion.
However, Putin's journey to Hungary remains complicated. Without a detour through Turkey or the Balkan countries, he would have to fly over states that might consider forcing his plane to land - including Poland, Romania, or the Baltic nations.
If the trip takes place, it would mark Putin's first known visit to an EU country since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022. Until now, he has only traveled to Mongolia, China, and North Korea.Read also: Orban ready to host Trump- Putin meeting in Budapest
As Ukrinform previously reported, ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin, after which he announced he would meet the Kremlin leader in Budapest“to discuss the possibility of ending this inglorious war between Russia and Ukraine.”
Photo: flickr
